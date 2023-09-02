Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 7,945 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.48. 25,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,790. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

