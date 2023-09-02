TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 4,264 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,537. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.65.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

