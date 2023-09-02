Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,038 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

