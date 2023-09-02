AXS Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. 3,685,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,966. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.