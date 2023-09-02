Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $701.96. The company had a trading volume of 645,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $660.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

