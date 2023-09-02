Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.1 %

TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.