Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $203.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.