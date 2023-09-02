Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 73.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.