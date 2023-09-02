Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $244.75 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,003 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $244,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,722,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

