T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

