Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Trex worth $223,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Trex by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Trex by 11.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 569,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.