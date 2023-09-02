Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $369,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,287,000 after buying an additional 2,199,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.