Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.57. 4,184,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

