Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 6,659,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

