Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. 1,593,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

