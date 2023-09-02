Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $233.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,444. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.