Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 7,951,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

