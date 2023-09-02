Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.50) to GBX 4,440 ($55.97) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $163.74. 440,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,383. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.