Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 309,093 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

