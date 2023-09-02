Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.46. 455,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

