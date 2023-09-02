Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBML remained flat at $25.47 during trading hours on Friday. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

