Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

