The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.