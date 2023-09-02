TCTC Holdings LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 11,715,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406,593. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

