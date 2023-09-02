TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 25,966 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 63,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,893. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

