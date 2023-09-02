TCTC Holdings LLC Has $12.88 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 8,296,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

