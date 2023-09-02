Unizen (ZCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $380,571.06

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $380,571.06 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

