Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.98.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

