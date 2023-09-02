Martin Currie Ltd. Has $29.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,995 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.