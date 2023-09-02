Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.15% of Autodesk worth $65,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 1,160,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

