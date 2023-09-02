Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.43. 1,879,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

