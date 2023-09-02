Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 71,888 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,888 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 1,977,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,604. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

