2,500 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after acquiring an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 443.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.23. 4,232,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $195.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

