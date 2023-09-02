Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

CDNS stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $243.56. 1,004,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,525. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

