State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,313 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,752. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

