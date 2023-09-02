HRT Financial LP Has $30.28 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,624 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 6,321,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

