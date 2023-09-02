Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,340,000 after buying an additional 1,533,824 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,486. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

