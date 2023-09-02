Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,525. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

