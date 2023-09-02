Korea Investment CORP Purchases 8,181 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

