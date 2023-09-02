Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,386 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 128,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,603 shares of company stock valued at $58,492,285. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $460.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.