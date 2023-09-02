HRT Financial LP Buys 76,801 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 569.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,801 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,553. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

