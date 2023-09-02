Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,418,000 after buying an additional 572,239 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $113.17. 999,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

