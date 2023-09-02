Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE T traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 20,292,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,073,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

