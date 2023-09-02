Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $12,423,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250,530 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

