Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,229 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 1,048,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

