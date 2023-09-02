Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,340. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 1,250,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

