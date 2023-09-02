GSI Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 3.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

SUI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.97. The company had a trading volume of 514,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.