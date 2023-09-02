GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,492 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 2.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. 2,393,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.