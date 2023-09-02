GSI Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up about 1.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 602,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,052. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

