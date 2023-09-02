GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,783,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,272.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 742,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 688,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of FR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 837,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,630. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

